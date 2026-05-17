Dora Siliya Frustrated After Being Left Out as HH’s Running Mate –Given Katuta’

Dora Siliya Frustrated After Being Left Out as HH’s Running Mate – Bravo Mulenga



Lusaka – Saturday, 16 May, 2026



Independent Presidential Candidate Given Katuta’s spokesperson, Richard Bravo Mulenga, has suggested that former Information Minister Dr. Dora Siliya’s recent criticism of independent presidential candidates is driven by frustration following reports that she was left out to be President Hakainde Hichilema’s running mate for the August 2026 election.





Mr. Mulenga added that Ms. Siliya is reacting to political realities following her defeat in the 2021 August general election where she was beaten by an independent candidate.





Speaking in a statement, Mr. Mulenga said it is becoming increasingly common for politicians, particularly those he described as having “passed their political prime,” to repeatedly target President Katuta whenever political discussions emerge.





Mr. Mulenga said Dr. Siliya was mistaken in suggesting that independent presidential candidates lack structures or teamwork, stating that independent candidates equally operate with national management committees, provincial leadership, district executives, constituency teams, and ward coordinators across the country.





“Leadership is not defined by party membership alone, but by the ability to mobilize, inspire, organize, and provide direction to citizens,” Mr. Mulenga stated.





Mr. Mulenga questioned why independent Members of Parliament, Mayors, Council Chairpersons, and Councillors are accepted under the same Constitution while independent presidential candidates continue to face criticism from some political figures.





He also stated that Dr. Siliya should be the last person to criticize individuals who choose to move from one political party to another, reminding the public that she herself left the former ruling MMD and later joined the Patriotic Front after MMD lost political power.





“It is therefore surprising for her to now question the political choices of others when her own political journey reflects similar decisions,” Mr. Mulenga said.





Mr. Mulenga further expressed disappointment that instead of women supporting fellow women in leadership, political attacks were now being directed at one another.





The remarks follow Dr. Siliya’s recent comments questioning the effectiveness of independent presidential candidates and emphasizing the importance of political party structures in national leadership.