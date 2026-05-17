DROP SOLO RUN, COME TO TONSE PAMODZI – MAKEBI ZULU

DROP SOLO RUN, COME TO TONSE PAMODZI – MAKEBI



By Elias Kamanga



PF Pamodzi Alliance leader Makebi Zulu has challenged fellow opposition leaders to heed the people’s growing call for unity and abandon individual presidential ambitions by joining the Tonse Pamodzi Alliance ahead of the August 13 elections.





Speaking at a joint engagement, Makebi Zulu said the alliance between himself and Tonse Alliance leader Hon Brian Mundubile was not built around personal ambition but around the urgent need to rescue Zambia from deepening economic hardship and political intolerance.





“We shall continue knocking on the doors of our colleagues in the opposition because this fight is bigger than individuals. But if some choose to ignore the people’s cry for unity, they must be ready to face the people’s judgement,” Makebi said.





“This is no longer about me or my brother Mundubile, nor is it about Bo Sikota, Hon Kapembwa Simbao or my brother Mwenya Musenge. It is about one for all and all for one.”





And People’s Party President Dr Sebastian Kopulande recalled how Zambia’s opposition leaders once united around a common purpose to defeat the one-party state, warning that the country was once again sliding into dangerous levels of authoritarianism.





“We fought a constitutional one-party State. Why and how can we fail to fight this illegal and unconstitutional one-party State emerging before our eyes today?” Dr Kopulande said.





Meanwhile, Tonse Alliance President Hon Brian Mundubile urged opposition leaders to put Zambia first and join hands to liberate citizens from what he described as five years of suffering and broken promises under the UPND administration.





“How can a Government deny power to its people for over three years, then suddenly restore supply for six months and expect the same suffering Zambians to reward them with re-election?” Mundubile questioned.





The Tonse Pamodzi Alliance says the momentum for opposition unity is unstoppable and reflects the growing determination among Zambians to reclaim economic freedom, democracy and national dignity.





Several opposition leaders including members of the We are One Zambia Alliance, WOZA led by Kapembwa Simbao among them Sakwiba Sikota, Muhabi Lungu, Mwenya Musenge and others attended the meeting which saw Kopulande officially withdraw his candidature to join the Alliance