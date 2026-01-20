Fifa president Gianni Infantino condemns Senegal’s ‘unacceptable’ behaviour 

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has strongly condemned the “unacceptable” conduct of Senegal players and coaching staff following a chaotic conclusion to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final.

The football chief stated that “violence and walk-offs had no place in football” after the contentious match.

Senegal secured the title with a 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco, thanks to Pape Gueye’s extra-time strike.

However, the triumph was overshadowed by a disputed late penalty decision, which prompted Senegal players to abandon the pitch in protest, leading to a temporary halt and angry scenes around match officials.

After a delay of over 15 minutes, the Senegal players returned to the pitch, and Morocco’s Brahim Diaz missed the subsequent penalty as his ‘Panenka’ attempt was easily saved by ex-Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to take the game to extra time.

Gueye’s goal sealed victory for Senegal, but Infantino hit out at the way the Senegal players conducted themselves during the final moments of normal time.

Congratulating Senegal on their win, Mr Infantino added: “We also witnessed unacceptable scenes on the field and in the stands – we strongly condemn the behaviour of some ‘supporters’ as well as some Senegalese players and technical staff members.

“It is unacceptable to leave the field of play in this manner, and equally, violence cannot be tolerated in our sport, it is simply not right.”

He stressed the importance of respecting officials’ decisions, warning that “anything less puts the very essence of football at risk.”