Fight at Parliament as Mpankata and Miles Sampa Exchange Harsh Words





By Current Zambia



There was high political drama at Parliament grounds today after Lupososhi Member of Parliament Musonda Mpankata and Matero MP Miles Sampa reportedly exchanged heated words in a confrontation that drew attention from bystanders.



The two lawmakers, both linked to the Patriotic Front (PF) political space, temporarily set aside parliamentary decorum and engaged in a public verbal clash more reminiscent of a campaign rally than a legislative session.





According to sources present, Lupososhi MP Musonda Mpankata accused Miles Sampa of being responsible for the internal instability that has rocked the PF in recent months. In response, Miles Sampa fired back, branding Mpankata a “sellout” and questioning his political loyalty.