“Fikile Mbalula Defends President Cyril Ramaphosa Over Phala Phala Dollars Scandal Saying ‘He Didn’t Steal, They Stole From Him’”





ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has once again defended President Cyril Ramaphosa over the controversial Phala Phala scandal, insisting that the President was the victim of theft and not the person who committed a crime.





Speaking about the millions of dollars discovered at the President’s Phala Phala farm, Mbalula said the real issue was the break-in at the farm and the theft of the money, not whether Ramaphosa stole anything himself.





Mbalula stated that the burden now lies with the owner of the money to explain where the dollars came from, while also emphasizing that there is already a court case linked to the robbery at the farm.





The Phala Phala scandal has remained one of the biggest political controversies in South Africa after reports emerged that large amounts of foreign currency were allegedly hidden at the President’s private farm before being stolen during a break-in.





Critics continue demanding full transparency over the source of the money and why it was allegedly kept at the property, while Ramaphosa’s supporters argue the President has been unfairly targeted for political reasons.





Mbalula’s latest remarks have once again divided South Africans online, with some agreeing that Ramaphosa was a victim of crime, while others insist there are still too many unanswered questions surrounding the scandal.





As the political debate intensifies, many South Africans are still waiting to hear the full truth about the Phala Phala dollars controversy.