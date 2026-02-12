BREAKING: Filmmaker Wyclif Mwamba Loses Major Deals Following Misconduct Allegations by Kondwani Banda





Zambian filmmaker Wyclify Mwamba is facing a massive career setback after explosive allegations of sexual misconduct and professional malpractice surfaced online. The claims, posted by controversial blogger @Kondwani Banda (Uncle Koko), have reportedly led to the immediate collapse of high-profile business partnerships.





 The Massive Financial & Professional Loss

According to a series of emotional posts by the filmmaker, the fallout from these allegations has been devastating:

NGO Ambassadorship Lost: Mwamba revealed he has officially lost a brand ambassadorship job with an unnamed NGO.





Ruth Kadiri Movie Cancelled: A major film project featuring Nigerian superstar Ruth Kadiri is now in jeopardy after sponsors pulled out citing the social media scandal.





️ Summary of the Allegations

The blogger, Kondwani Banda, alleged a pattern of abuse and financial mismanagement based on “inbox complaints,” including:

Sexual Misconduct: Claims of inappropriate behavior with housemaids and members of his movie cast.





Financial Disputes: Allegations that Mwamba failed to pay his crew and cast, provided poor meals on set, and blocked investors like Precious Chichi instead of repaying them.





⚖️ Wyclif Mwamba’s Defiant Response

Mwamba has vehemently denied all accusations, labeling them as defamatory. He has taken the following actions:



Police Report:

The filmmaker has officially reported the matter to the Zambia Police Service in Ndola, stating, “The law will set us free”.



Internal Investigation:

Mwamba claims he is targeting the former crew members who allegedly leaked false information to Banda rather than going after the blogger directly.





Personal Strain: He shared that the drama has caused extreme stress at home, including an alleged assault of one of his maids by her husband and severe tension with his wife.





 Background on Kondwani Banda

This incident follows Kondwani Banda’s recent release from detention in Kenya, where he has since resumed a series of “exposés” targeting various Zambian public figures.





What are your thoughts on this development? Is “cancel culture” moving too fast before the law steps in?