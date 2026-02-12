BREAKING: Filmmaker Wyclif Mwamba Loses Major Deals Following Misconduct Allegations by Kondwani Banda
Zambian filmmaker Wyclify Mwamba is facing a massive career setback after explosive allegations of sexual misconduct and professional malpractice surfaced online. The claims, posted by controversial blogger @Kondwani Banda (Uncle Koko), have reportedly led to the immediate collapse of high-profile business partnerships.
The Massive Financial & Professional Loss
According to a series of emotional posts by the filmmaker, the fallout from these allegations has been devastating:
NGO Ambassadorship Lost: Mwamba revealed he has officially lost a brand ambassadorship job with an unnamed NGO.
Ruth Kadiri Movie Cancelled: A major film project featuring Nigerian superstar Ruth Kadiri is now in jeopardy after sponsors pulled out citing the social media scandal.
️ Summary of the Allegations
The blogger, Kondwani Banda, alleged a pattern of abuse and financial mismanagement based on “inbox complaints,” including:
Sexual Misconduct: Claims of inappropriate behavior with housemaids and members of his movie cast.
Financial Disputes: Allegations that Mwamba failed to pay his crew and cast, provided poor meals on set, and blocked investors like Precious Chichi instead of repaying them.
⚖️ Wyclif Mwamba’s Defiant Response
Mwamba has vehemently denied all accusations, labeling them as defamatory. He has taken the following actions:
Police Report:
The filmmaker has officially reported the matter to the Zambia Police Service in Ndola, stating, “The law will set us free”.
Internal Investigation:
Mwamba claims he is targeting the former crew members who allegedly leaked false information to Banda rather than going after the blogger directly.
Personal Strain: He shared that the drama has caused extreme stress at home, including an alleged assault of one of his maids by her husband and severe tension with his wife.
Background on Kondwani Banda
This incident follows Kondwani Banda’s recent release from detention in Kenya, where he has since resumed a series of “exposés” targeting various Zambian public figures.
What are your thoughts on this development? Is “cancel culture” moving too fast before the law steps in?