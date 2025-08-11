FINANCE MINISTER WARNS DOMESTIC DEBT RESTRUCTURING COULD CAUSE CRISIS IN BANKING SECTOR





By Chamuka Shalubala



Finance and National Planning Minister Dr. Situmbeko Musokotwane has cautioned that restructuring the country’s domestic debt at this time could lead to a crisis in the banking sector.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Musokotwane explained that applying the same conditions to domestic debt as those used for external debt would cause significant disruption for citizens.





He said most lending to the government, through treasury bills and bonds, comes from banks and that if the domestic debt were restructured, banks’ asset values would decline sharply, triggering potential collapses and leaving depositors unable to access their funds.





Dr. Musokotwane has stressed that this risk is the key reason the government has decided against restructuring domestic debt at least for now.



PHOENIX NEWS