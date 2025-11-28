FINLAND DELEGATION ENGAGES ZAMBIA ON STRENGTHENING ECONOMIC COOPERATION





Lusaka… Friday November 28, 2025 – The Finnish Parliament’s Development Committee, led by delegation head Mr. Jani Kokko, MP, and Finland’s Ambassador to Zambia, Her Excellency Saana Halinen, paid a courtesy call on President Hakainde Hichilema earlier today.





According to the Presidency, the delegation–which included members drawn from Finnish political parties, civil society organisations, and the business community–has been in Zambia conducting inspections of various Finland-funded projects implemented across the country over the past week.





State House indicated that Zambia is looking forward to strengthening private-sector ties with Finland, with expectations of increased trade, investment missions, and bilateral exchanges aimed at boosting economic cooperation.





President Hichilema reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expanding partnerships that promote national development and create opportunities for both nations.