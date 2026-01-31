Fire on the Ground, Ice at the Top: The PF’s Path to 2026

The Patriotic Front (PF) currently exists in a state of paradox. At the grassroots, the party is a furnace, fueled by a loyal base and a “fire” that refuses to be extinguished despite the 2021 electoral loss. However, at the summit, the party is frozen in “ice”, stiffened by leadership fragmentation, legal battles, and a chilling lack of cohesion.

As the 2026 General Election approaches, the PF finds itself at a crossroads. The choice is stark: unify or be labeled the “traitor” of the opposition, the party that dashed the hopes of a change-seeking electorate because it couldn’t conquer its own internal egos.

The current state of the PF is characterized by defragmentation. While the grassroots remain a potent political force, the top-tier leadership is bogged down by:

* Multiple centers of power claiming legitimacy.

* Individual ambitions superseding the collective survival of the party.

* A culture of suspicion that prevents the formation of a united front among themselves.

.If these “wrangles” persist, the “PF” will not only lose the 2026 bid but will also be historically blamed for splitting the opposition vote, effectively handing a “free pass” to the ruling party.

To thaw the ice and harness the fire, the PF must adopt a radical, disciplined approach to reconciliation:

1.The party must move away from being a “personality cult” and return to its constitutional roots. Success is not about who is “stronger,” but about which structure is more legal and transparent. A credible General Conference is the only “reset button” available to settle the legitimacy question once and for all.

2. Leadership contestants must realize that 100% of nothing is still nothing. A fragmented PF gets 0% of the power in 2026. The factions must negotiate a “Grand Bargain” where losers of internal contests are guaranteed influential roles in a shadow cabinet or party structure, ensuring no one is “left out” to rot.

3. Unity does not mean silence; it means order. The party must enforce strict internal discipline. Public “washing of dirty linen” on social media should be penalized. A unified communication channel is essential to project unity rather than a “party-in-crisis.”

4. The PF is currently perceived as the “big brother” of the opposition. If it fails to unite internally, it becomes a liability to broader alliances. To avoid the “traitor” label, the PF must prioritize the collective goal of the opposition over individual party dominance.

5. Leaders must ask themselves: “Is my ambition worth the disappointment of millions of Zambians?” If the 2026 bid fails due to internal greed, the electorate will never forgive the current leadership. The “traitor” tag will be a permanent stain on their political legacies.

The PF has the “fire” of the people, but the “ice” of the leadership is putting it out. 2026 will not be won by the most vocal faction, but by the most united one. The party must choose between the short-term gratification of individual egos and the long-term survival of their political movement.

Unity is no longer a choice; it is a survival manual.

Given the oddes, “PF” should, Lead, Follow, or Get out of the way. The clock is ticking toward 2026. If the Patriotic Front continues to trade its massive grassroots potential for the petty currency of internal squabbles, it will commit political suicide in full view of the nation.

Zambians are looking for a lifeboat, not a sinking ship occupied by captains fighting over the steering wheel. History is a harsh judge: you will either be remembered as the architects of a democratic comeback or the “Judas” of the opposition who traded the people’s hope for thirty pieces of silver and a bruised ego. Unite or perish; there is no third option.

The Struggle Continues

Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province