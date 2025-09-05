FIRE SWEEPS THROUGH KITWE’S EAGLES GUESTHOUSE
Property estimated to be valued around K12,000,000 has been destroyed by fire that gutted Eagle Guest House in Riverside, Kitwe.
Guesthouse Director and Kitwe Business Executive Davies Mwenya has told Radio Icengelo News that the source of the fire which started around 09:00 on Wednesday morning is unknown.
Rooms and grass thatched shelters were affected by the fire.
”We cannot point at where the fire came from,” Mr. Mwenya said.
”Fire swept through all the rooms except three. By the time it was put off damage had already been done,” he said.
”It is a big loss. Of course we are believers so wherever fire came from only God knows,” Mr. Mwenya said.