FIRE SWEEPS THROUGH KITWE’S EAGLES GUESTHOUSE



Property estimated to be valued around K12,000,000 has been destroyed by fire that gutted Eagle Guest House in Riverside, Kitwe.



‎Guesthouse Director and Kitwe Business Executive Davies Mwenya has told Radio Icengelo News that the source of the fire which started around 09:00 on Wednesday morning is unknown.



‎

‎Rooms and grass thatched shelters were affected by the fire.

‎

‎”We cannot point at where the fire came from,” Mr. Mwenya said.



‎

‎”Fire swept through all the rooms except three. By the time it was put off damage had already been done,” he said.



‎

‎”It is a big loss. Of course we are believers so wherever fire came from only God knows,” Mr. Mwenya said.