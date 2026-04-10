FIRED FOR SEEKING UNITY WITH OTHER POLITICAL PARTIES



Mutambala Claims He has expelled ‎‎3 ZWW Three Senior Members.



‎…they sought unity with other Opposition parties without authority from the Party….





A faction of ‎the Zambia We Want (ZWW) Party has expelled three of its senior members for alleged violations of the party constitution..

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‎Party Chairperson for Publicity and Spokesperson, Charles Mwila Mutambala,

states that the decision was allegedly made in full compliance with the party’s constitutional provisions.



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‎The affected members are Kapembwa Simbao, Muhabi Lungu, and Bupe Ponga.

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‎Mutambala explained that the trio automatically ceased being members after they associated and collaborated with other political parties without authorization from the National Leadership Council (NLC), in breach of the party constitution.



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‎He further stated that the decision was reached through a lawful process, with 15 out of 29 Council members participating well above the required quorum for a binding resolution.



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‎He dismissed claims that the expulsions were unconstitutional, describing them as misleading and without legal basis.



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‎The ZWW Party has urged members of the public and its supporters to disregard what it termed false narratives being circulated by the expelled officials, particularly Mr. Muhabi Lungu.

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EMV