FIRM MANAGED BY IBA MURDER ACCUSED GOT K400,000 A DAY AFTER KILLING – COURT





By Darius Choonya



The Lusaka High Court has heard that while Francis Chipyoka was serving as acting accountant at the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA), the authority made several payments to Veridian Dynamics, a company run by co-accused Samuel Dokowe.





Both Mr. Chipyoka and Samuel Dokowe are accused of killing Mr. Muleya on July 23, 2024 with others being Caleb Zulu and Mthusani Dokowe.





The payments were made despite the company not supplying any goods or services to the Authority.





Testifying before High Court Judge Vincent Siloka, the IBA Head of Procurement and Supply Sydney Mfuya says one of the payments amounted to K400,000, made to the company on July 24, 2024, a day after Mr. Muleya was murdered.





In an earlier court session, it was revealed that Samuel Dokowe’s fingerprints matched those lifted from Mr. Muleya’s vehicle, which had been abandoned at a car park in Lusaka’s Chawama Compound.



#NewsOnTheGo