First aid vessel arrives in Cuba as energy crisis intensifies



The first ship carrying medical supplies, food, and solar panels has arrived in Havana, marking the start of a broader international relief effort aimed at easing Cuba’s worsening energy and humanitarian situation.





The vessel, delayed by harsh weather and technical issues, is part of a multi-route operation delivering around 50 tons of aid, with additional ships expected to follow in the coming days.





The mission comes amid ongoing fuel shortages and economic pressure, as supporters frame it as urgent humanitarian support, while critics argue it may indirectly benefit the Cuban government more than the public.