First group of Afrikaner refugees set to depart South Africa tonight for United States





A group of 49 Afrikaner refugees is scheduled to depart South Africa on Sunday, May 11, 2025, under a contentious U.S. refugee resettlement program initiated by US President Donald Trump.





This follows his February executive order granting refugee status to Afrikaners, citing “unjust racial discrimination” and referencing the Expropriation Act of 2024.





The group is expected to land at Dulles International Airport near Washington, D.C., on Monday, May 12, possibly via a chartered flight, though flight clearances remained unresolved as of Thursday.





U.S. officials, including a deputy secretary of state, are expected to welcome them, with resettlement plans spanning Minnesota, Idaho, and Alabama. The Department of Health and Human Services will provide housing and integration assistance.