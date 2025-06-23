FIRST ZAMBIAN ACCEPTED TO THE US MILITARY ACADEMY WITH FULL SCHOLARSHIP





Huge congratulations to John Sekeleti, the first-ever Zambian accepted to the United States Military Academy at West Point with a full scholarship! This milestone reflects the strong security cooperation between the U.S. and Zambia.



Wishing John all the best as he embarks on this incredible journey this week to spend four years earning a bachelor’s degree at West Point in the U.S., and then commissioning into the Zambian Army as a 2nd Lieutenant!





CREDIT: US Embassy Zambia



#USWithZambia 🇺🇸🇿🇲