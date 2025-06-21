FIRST ZAMBIAN OFFICER CADET ADMITTED AT WEST POINT MILITARY ACADEMY IN THE US





OFFICER Cadet Sekeleti John has become the first Zambian to be accepted into the prestigious West Point Military Academy in the United States.





United States Ambassador to Zambia, His Excellency Mr Michael Gonzales has since congratulated O/Cdt Sekeleti and his family on this remarkable achievement.





During a ceremony at the US Embassy in Lusaka today, 20 June, 2025, Mr Gonzales highlighted the significance of this milestone, citing the intense competition for admission to West Point.





Ambassador Gonzales noted that O/Cdt Sekeleti’s acceptance reflects the deepening partnership between the Zambia Defence Force and the United States Military.





“The path ahead of you will be rigorous, requiring you to balance a heavy course load, physical conditioning, and leadership responsibilities while upholding the highest standards of discipline and honour,” Ambassador Gonzales said.





He told O/Cdt Sekeleti that West Point is renowned for its demanding academic, physical and military training programmes, further stating that cadet’s face a challenging environment that test their resilience, intellect and leadership capabilities at every turn.





The Ambassador further said the path ahead of Officer Cadet Sekeleti would be rigorous, requiring the Cadet to balance a heavy course load, physical conditioning and leadership responsibilities all while upholding the highest standards of discipline and honour.





“John, as you prepare to leave Zambia next Tuesday, (24 June 2025), always remember that you carry with you the pride and hopes of your family, your country and all of us here today,” Ambassador Gonzales said.





And Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Geoffrey Choongo Zyeele expressed gratitude to the American government for this opportunity, describing it as a demonstration of the strong partnership between the two countries. He encouraged O/Cdt Sekeleti to excel and make Zambia proud.





Lt Gen Zyeele praised the US military’s gesture as a testament to the strong partnership between the two countries, which he hopes will continue to grow.





He noted that the Zambia Army had previously attempted to secure a slot at West Point but was unsuccessful.





The Commander Zambia Army expressed his desire for more opportunities for Zambian Officers and Soldiers to receive military training in the US.



Addressing Officer Cadet Sekeleti, Lt Gen Zyeele emphasised the importance of excelling at West Point, given the prestige and international nature of the academy.





He encouraged O/Cdt Sekeleti to set high standards for himself and the country, and make the most of this opportunity as a lot is expected from him.





And Chief of Security Cooperation at the US Embassy, Major Gene Uhler emphasised that O/Cdt Sekeleti’s acceptance symbolised the growing bond between Zambia and the US, highlighting their shared commitment to military leadership development.





O/Cdt Sekeleti is set to depart for US on 24 June, 2025, to begin his training at West Point Military Academy.



Congratulations to O/Cdt Sekeleti!!



BUFFALO REPORTER