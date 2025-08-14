Five accused in AKA and Tibz murders to face trial in 2026





The Durban High Court has scheduled the trial for five men accused of orchestrating the high-profile murders of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.



The trial is set to take place over two sessions next year, from July 20 to August 21, 2026, and October 5 to November 6, 2026, following a pre-trial conference on June 19, 2026.





The accused Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande face 11 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.





The state alleges the group meticulously planned the February 2023 shooting outside Wish Restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road, sharing an R800,000 payout for AKA’s assassination.





The state plans to call 45 witnesses to testify, supported by evidence such as CCTV footage, phone records, and eyewitness accounts.





The case has faced delays due to issues like incomplete witness lists and document disputes, drawing criticism from Judge Jacqueline Henriques for the slow pace of pre-trial proceedings.



Two additional suspects remain in custody in Eswatini, with their extradition still under appeal, but the trial will proceed without them for now.





The murders of AKA and Tibz shocked South Africa, and the upcoming trial is expected to draw significant public attention as the nation seeks justice for the fallen icons.