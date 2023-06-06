FIVE DIE IN FATAL ZIMBA ROAD ACCIDENT

Five people have died while one person survived in a road traffic accident involving a truck and a Toyota Spacio , which happened in Simwami area in Zimba district, Southern province.

The dead include the two drivers who are male, while others are two male passengers and a woman.

Zimba Police Officer In-charge Obby Kababa referred queries to Southern Province Police Commissioner, Paul Achuime, who could not comment over the matter by press time.

Both Police in Zimba and Mission Hospital authorities confirmed the incident to ZANIS in separate interviews saying the bodies of the deceased persons were only retrieved from the wrecked vehicles around 01 hrs on June 5, 2023 by a combined team of Fire Brigade, health and senior government personnel from Zimba and Livingstone.

The authorities named the survivor as Nchimunya Mudenda, 22 of Sikachela area of Zimba district who is currently admitted at Zimba Mission Hospital receiving medical treatment.

The authorities narrated that the accident happened in the evening at around 19 hrs on June 4, 2023, due to alleged poor visibility and that the trailer of the truck hit into the right side of a Spacio resulting in the drivers of the two vehicles losing control and over-turned several times.

The truck involved in the road mishap bears registration number BAC 9200 belonging to Fast Freight Transport Company and the Toyota Spacio registration number is AJC 4517.

The Front-liner Agos truck that was carry Copper Concentrates was coming from Choma while the Toyota Spacio was heading to Zimba district before the accident occurred,

The deceased have been identified as Derrick Bube, 32 a truck driver of Chikonswe area in Kafue, Owen Mukando, 26 a driver of Toyota Spacio of Sikachela area of Chief Sipatunyana area in Zimba district, Simwanza Phiri, 54 a ZESCO employee of Highland area in Livingstone, Caphas Bboolo, 41 of God hope farm in Kalomo district and an identified woman.

Zimba Mission Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Brenda Muleya said four bodies are lying in the mission hospital mortuary while the survivor Nchimunya Mudenda is out of danger.

Ms. Muleya said the fifth body of the truck driver, Derrick Bube, is deposited at Livingstone General hospital.

And a physical check at the accident scene found the mingled wreckage of the vehicles.

And Vasco Mwika, Uncle to Owen Mukondo (deceased) regretted the loss of lives from road traffic accident.

“It’s regrettable that my nephew died from the accident,” he said.

The Road Transport and Safety Agency, RTSA officials are expected to ascertain and determine the real cause of the accident.