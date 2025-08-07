FIVE GCE CANDIDATES ARRESTED FOR EXAM MALPRACTICE IN ZAMBEZI





By Wagon Media Team | ZAMBEZI



Police in Zambezi District have arrested five GCE candidates for exam malpractice after they were caught with Physics answers on their phones during the 2025 GCE exams.





Two suspects, Sililo Akabana and Mwiya Siambango (both 19), were found cheating at Zambezi Boarding School, while Lukama Sydney, Sapilinya Emmanuel, and Kaleji Brian were caught at Zambezi Day Secondary School in a similar incident.





North-Western Province Police Commissioner Brighton Siwale confirmed the arrests and said dockets have been opened. Authorities have vowed to take firm action against anyone attempting to undermine the credibility of national examinations.