 five more Democratic lawmakers urge Joe Biden to step aside in private call

Joe Biden has received another major blow in his bid to contest the next presidential election after Democratic lawmakers held a crisis call to discuss his viability.

The meeting took place on Sunday afternoon July 7, amid growing concerns over their own political futures in November.

On the call, at least five more Democratic lawmakers called on Biden, 81, to step aside, according to reports. And most agreed that Vice President Kamala Harris, 59, should be the nominee instead.

Judiciary Ranking Member Jerry Nadler and House Veterans’ Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mark Takano are among those who expressed they want Biden to end his White House bid.

Reps. Don Beyer, Adam Smith and Joseph Morelle, the top Democrat on the House Administration Committee, also said Biden is done for.

Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries scheduled the call with caucus members as they prepare to head back to Washington, D.C. on Monday after breaking for the July 4 holiday.

‘The sh*t is going to hit the fan on Monday when Congress returns,’ a House Democrat said in a recent report.

They added: ‘People are scared about their own races. But they’re also worried about the country, and about democracy.’

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) is also organizing a group of Senate Democrats to discuss Biden’s future, and is pushing to meet Monday evening.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) told NBC’s Meet the Press during a Sunday interview: ‘The performance on the debate stage, I think, rightfully raised questions among the American people about whether the president has the vigour to defeat Donald Trump. And this is an existential race.’

He should be mopping the floor with Donald Trump. Joe Biden is running against a criminal. It should not be even close. And there is only one reason why it is close – and that’s the president’s age.’ the California Democrat added.

‘And what I would advise the president is seek out the opinions of people you trust. He’s obviously talked to his family about this… but he should seek out people with some distance and objectivity.

‘He should seek out pollsters who are not his own pollsters.’

‘Take a moment to make the best-informed judgment. And if the judgment is run – then run and beat that SOB.’