Five people were k!lled in a mrder-su!cide horror in a home, days after the family’s matriarch d!ed

Five people were k!lled in a mrder-su!cide horror in a home in Nassau County on Sunday, August 25, days after the family’s matriarch d!ed and kin were set to sell the house.

All of the victims were sh0t de@d in the home on Wyoming Court in Syosset, while the gunman, believed to be the son who lived at the home with his late mother, killed himself on the front lawn, Newsday said.

“The mom just d!ed, and they were selling the house,” said Mary Macaluso, a local real estate agent, noting she was supposed to meet the relatives at the home around noon, but that authorities had closed the street by the time she arrived.

“The kids were all here for the funeral, and they asked me to come to look at the house,’’ Macaluso told the outlet.

She said one of the children had asked her to meet with the family so they’d know what to do before listing the home, which was estimated to be worth nearly $900,000 on Zillow.

They wanted it done quickly, too, because two of the family members had come up from Florida for the funeral and were headed back soon, she said.

The homeowner, identified through public records as Theresa Martha DeLucia, d!ed early last week at the age of 95, according to her obituary.

“It appears to be a murd£r-su!cide,” Patrick Ryder, the commissioner of the Nassau County Police Department, told Newsday at the scene.

“We do know that the subject on the front lawn did shoot and kill himself.”

Ryder later told News12 that investigators believe DeLucia’s adult son who lived in the house was upset over circumstances surrounding its impending sale and killed four people inside the home and then himself.

A neighbor who lived across the street from the mother and son told The Post that the man suffered from mental health issues and was distraught over his mother’s death and losing the house where he lived his whole life.