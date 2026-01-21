FIVE SUSPECTED UPND CADRES ARRESTED FOR CHANGING LOCKS AT KALULUSHI DC’S OFFICE





Five UPND cadres have been arrested and charged after allegedly breaking into the District Commissioner’s office in Kalulushi and changing the locks.





This incident occurred on, January 19, 2026. The suspects, identified as Dickson Makeche, Chimbini Mwewa, Netrida Mupeta, Marina Kaira, and Alice Chola, were protesting the appointment of a new DC from outside Kalulushi District.





In a statement availed, Copperbelt Police Commanding Officer, Mwala Yuyi says the five were charged with Conduct Likely to Cause Breach of the Peace.





Mr. Yuyi says the suspects admitted guilt and were released after paying a fine. He warned that, the law must be followed, and the police will not tolerate acts of lawlessness.



Mafken FM