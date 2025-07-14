Five things Trump should know about Liberia after he praised leader's 'good English'

US President Donald Trump has praised Liberian President Joseph

Boakai for speaking “good English” and asked him where he went

to school.



What Trump might have missed is that Liberia shares a unique

and long-standing connection with the US.

English is the country’s official language and many Liberians

speak with an American accent because of those historical ties

to the US.



It may have been this accent that Trump picked up on.

Here are five things to know about the West African country:

1: Founded by freed slaves

Liberia was founded by freed African-American slaves in 1822

before declaring independence in 1847.



Thousands of black Americans and liberated Africans – rescued

from transatlantic slave ships – settled in Liberia during the

colonial era.



Former US President Abraham Lincoln officially declared

Liberia’s independence in 1862 but the country retained a lot

of US heritage and it remained in the American “sphere of

influence” during the colonial period.



Due to this integration, Liberian culture, landmarks and

institutions have a strong African-American influence.

Ten of Liberia’s 26 presidents were born in the US.

The descendants of these freed slaves, known as

Americo-Liberians, dominated the country for more than 100

years.



This was resented by some indigenous Liberians and the last

president from that community, William Tolbert, was overthrown

and killed in a coup in 1980.



They account for about a quarter of the population, according

to the Britannica website, which says more than two dozen

languages are spoken in the country.

President Boakai is from the Kissi ethnic group and so would

have spoken that as his mother tongue, before learning English

at school.



2: The capital is named after a former US president

Liberia’s capital, Monrovia, was named in honour of America’s

fifth President, James Monroe, who was a strong supporter of

the American Colonization Society (ACS).

The ACS was the organisation responsible for resettling freed

African-Americans in West Africa – which eventually led to the

founding of Liberia.



Not surprisingly the early architecture of the city was largely

influenced by American-style buildings.

Many streets in Monrovia are named after colonial American

figures, reflecting the city’s founding and historical ties to

the US.



The city’s main hospital is called the John F Kennedy Medical

Center (JFKMC), named after the former US president.

3: Nearly identical flags

The flag of Liberia closely resembles the American flag. It

features 11 alternating red and white stripes and a blue square

with a single white star.



The white star symbolises Liberia as the first independent

republic in Africa.

The US flag, in comparison, has 13 stripes representing the

original 13 colonies and 50 stars, one for each state.

The Liberian flag was designed by seven black women – all born

in America.



4: Ex-president’s son plays for US football team

Timothy Weah, the son of Liberia’s former President George

Weah, is an American professional soccer player who plays for

Italian football club Juventus as well as the US national team.

The 25-year-old forward was born in the US but began his

professional career with Paris St-Germain in France, where he

won the Ligue 1 title before moving on loan to the Scottish

team, Celtic.



His father, George, is a Liberian football legend who won the

Ballon d’Or in 1995 while playing for Juventus’s Italian rivals

AC Milan. He is the only African winner of this award – and

went on to be elected president in 2018.

5: Former president won the Nobel Peace Prize

Liberia produced Africa’s first elected female president, Ellen

Johnson Sirleaf.

She was elected in 2005, two years after the nation’s bloody

civil war ended, and served as president until 2018.

Johnson Sirleaf has a strong American background as she studied

at Madison Business College and later went to Harvard

University where she graduated as an economist.

She has received worldwide recognition and accolades for

maintaining peace during her administration.

Her story is pitted with remarkable feats of defiance and

courage.



In 2011, along with Leymah Gbowee and Tawakkul Karmān, she won

the Nobel Prize for Peace for her efforts to further women’s

rights.

In 2016, Forbes listed her among the most powerful women in the

world.



What do Liberians make of Trump’s comments?

Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti denied it was an awkward

moment, saying there was a “lack of understanding” around the

world about the languages people speak in Africa, which she

described as a “multi-lingual continent”.



“Liberia happens to have the American-English intonation and I

believe President Trump heard something familiar in the way

President Boakai spoke, which is different from the way others

speak on the continent,” she told the BBC’s Newsday programme.

“We were not offended at all,” she said, adding that away from

the TV cameras, there was a discussion of the two countries’

shared history.



But there was a mixed reaction among other Liberians.

Accountant Joseph Manley, 40, told the BBC that Trump should

have been properly briefed before meeting Liberia’s leader.

“Liberia has always been an English-speaking country. Our

president a country with a rich educational

tradition.”



For human resources professional Henrietta Peter-Mogballah, the

US president’s surprise at Boakai’s eloquence reflects a

broader problem about global ignorance with regard to African

nations and its peoples.



“From travel experiences and observations, most citizens of

other nations outside Africa do not know a lot about African

countries,” she said. “The few that know a little, their minds

are clouded by narratives of war, poverty, and lack of

education.”



However, lawyer and politician Kanio Gbala agreed with the

foreign minister that there no insult was meant.

“I believe President Trump’s remark was a genuine compliment on

President Boakai’s command of English,” he told the BBC. “There

is no evidence of sarcasm. Reading it as disrespectful may

reflect political agendas.”