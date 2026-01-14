FIVE YEARS LATER, THE COURTS OF LAW CANT RESOLVE THE LEADERSHIP QUESTION IN PF – IT’S TIME FOR A “PRISON BREAK”- Kellys Kaunda

By Kellys Kaunda

FIVE YEARS LATER, THE COURTS OF LAW CANT RESOLVE THE LEADERSHIP QUESTION IN PF – IT’S TIME FOR A “PRISON BREAK”.



Granted, PF itself triggered a leadership crisis.



How this came about is well-documented and indisputable.





But, like it is with any dispute, parties to a conflict seek courts of law for a resolution.



Apart from seeking a resolution, time is of the essence.





When the conflict is settled is as important as the actual resolution.



It’s now almost five years since the courts of law were asked to settle the leadership question in the PF.





How hard can it be to settle this question?



Have the courts of law been inundated with so many other cases that genuinely they have had insufficient time and resources to resolve this matter?





Or, there is nothing special or urgent about this matter to warrant particular attention.



I have come to the conclusion that justice delayed is justice denied.





Consequently, fatigue, fog and confusion, you name it, have characterized the atmosphere in and around the PF.



All these suspensions, expulsions, arguments and counter arguments are all vanity in the absence of a clear legal status pronounced by the courts of law.





I wonder why the politically legitimate members and owners of the PF are even talking about a General Conference when they know fully well that someone will obtain an injunction to stop it from proceeding which injunction shall be delivered in a blink of an eye!





The absence of politically legitimate main opposition politics is an assault against democracy and specifically robbing the country of checks and balances essential in safeguarding public resources and checking against abuse of power.





Since the last elections, these checks and balances have not been provided as effectively as they should have been.



Surrendering democracy to the Zambian judicial system is no longer an option.





The legitimate PF must make a bold move. If you are an aspiring Presidential candidate within the PF, I challenge you to be as daring as making a “Prison Break” and take with you a “coalition of the willing” by which I mean every structure willing to come with you.