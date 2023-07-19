FIX ECONOMY , NOT CITIZENS . PF TELLS UPND

Wed. July 19/ Smart Eagles

The Patriotic Front has condemned as inhumane, the manner in which Zambian Citizens who survive through trading on the streets, have been displaced by the ruling United Party for National Development, UPND .

Speaking in Lusaka this morning, Patriotic Front Information and Publicity Chairperson, Hon. Raphael Nakacinda said Zambians have fallen on hard times with the harsh economic reality they are living in ,brought about by poor planning and lies of the UPND which had promised them heaven on earth and had delivered hell instead.

He says citizens were left with no option but to trade in the street because the jobs they had been promised were not forth coming . He further stated that the number of street vendors had considerably grown owing to the fact that the trading spaces in the markets are not enough to swallow all the traders.

And reacting to Minister of Local government and rural development Hon. Garry Nkombos remarks on the red hot breakfast show , that the UPND government had consulted widely before arriving at the decision of displacing the vendors , Hon. Nakacinda stated that it was a lie because the PF had not been consulted and had the citizens been consulted and carried along through out the process of being moved from the street and into the markets then they would have complied because people generally cooperate when they are given a clear road map as to what will take place .

Nakacinda bemoaned that people’s goods had been damaged and wondered what sort of government the UPND was if they couldn’t as much as empathise with their own citizens.

He also bemoaned that the UPND government had failed to find a lasting solution to the Mopani/ KCM problems which were causing untold misery on the residents of the Copperbelt.

He said it was disgraceful that the UPND had opted to give tax holidays and concessions to foreign entities which were cashing in big time at the expense of the citizens.

Nakacinda has since urged President Hichilema to fix the economy and not the citizens.