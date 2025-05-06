FIXING THE CONSTITUTION IS NOT ZAMBIA’s BIGGEST PRIORITY – M’MEMBE



Lusaka… Monday May 5, 2025 – Socialist Party (SP) President Dr Fred M’membe says President Hakainde Hichilema and his UPND administration are out of touch with the realities facing ordinary Zambians, as they focus on constitutional amendments while the majority of citizens struggle to survive.





In a statement, Dr M’membe questioned the government’s priorities, arguing that the most pressing issues facing the country relate to poverty, hunger, and inequality—not constitutional reform.



“Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government should realise that our biggest priority comes from the biggest challenges that we face today,” said M’membe.





“The constitutional amendments he’s pushing for are not our biggest concern and priority as a nation at the moment.”



Dr M’membe cited damning statistics from the World Bank, which show that 64.3 percent of Zambians—approximately 12.6 million people—were living on less than US$2.15 per day in 2022.





The same report places Zambia as the country with the 4th highest inequality in the region and the 6th highest in the world.



“These figures are not just numbers. They are a clear indictment of a system that has failed our people,” he said.





“If we are not able to feed our people, we will have challenges. We will not even have the type of human beings that we want to have. A healthy human being is what we need more than anything else.”



The Socialist Party leader questioned why the government appears less concerned about widespread deprivation and food insecurity.





“With such statistics, can amending the constitution be considered a priority for the country? Why is Mr Hichilema less concerned about the difficulties facing our people?” he asked.



Dr M’membe, who has long criticised neoliberal economic policies, reiterated his party’s commitment to investing in agriculture and improving access to basic needs.





“The Socialist Party will pay a lot of attention to agriculture. We are resolved to struggle without respite and draw up plans so that we can meet our people’s needs for basic necessities as much as possible, and as soon as possible,” said Dr M’membe.