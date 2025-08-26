FLASHBACK: I DONT REGRET WISHING HH DE@TH, SAYS MARK 2

1 may 2017
I DONT REGRET WISHING HH DEATH, SAYS MARK 2
Kaira Mulaza says wishing HH death in prison and calling him a foolish chicken is his creative art.
Responding to the massive condemnation he has received for his sick song, Mulaza said his inbox is flooded with condemnation but he does not regret.
Mulaza says there is nothing people who don’t like his likening HH to a chicken and wishing him death can do because Zambia is a democratic nation.
But Mulaza forgets that HH also has the right to enjoy the same democratic rights he is talking about without his freedom of movement being curtailed just because he doesn’t agree with Edgar Lungu.
Below is is response:
TILIZON IS MY CREATIVITY AND
WHAT’S YOURS~~~MK MARK 2
Usually i would ignore small talks
especially on petty subjects. I feel i
should respond to this because it
borders on my freedom to express
myself. This is the freedom that
validates my living, as an artist and as
a human being.
I can not give it up for
anything. I would do everything to
defend my freedom to speak my mind
no matter the cost.My inbox is flooded
with mixed setiments regarding my
recent song TILIZON.
Firstly, my music
is my opinion, if you don’t like it switch
to something else. I do not go about
shutting up people with different
opinions from mine.Whether Tilizon is
a political song or not, i have no
apologies and if for a minute you
thought I will be slowed down by this,
think again.
Just a reminder even the artists that
supported and endorsed President
Lungu have the freedom of expression
in the same measure as those that
didn’t support him. We are all equal in
the eyes of the law.The Same People
Crying For Freedom Of Speech Don’t
Want Me To Speak Freely.This Is No
Time To Campaign.. It Is Time For
Music To Address Present Issues
Without Fear Or Favor.
“Tilizon” Is My Creative Opinion On
The Present..Whats Yours?I Will
Always Speak My Mind And There Is
Nothing You Can Do About It, You Know
Why? Because We Live In A Free
Democratic Country.
My Greatest Motivation Is Criticism
And Hate.. So Please Continue So I Can
More Music To Spark Debate About
Issues That Our Country Is Facing.
Oh! And Ndimupondo Nangu Banchinge
Ni Lolo Lolo I Will Forgive Them Kaili I
Have God’s Favor In This Tilizon
Present Day.
God’s favor does not include HATE! Leave that out. Yes, you may speak your mind… however it says a lot about you if you’re focused only on the hatred, even if you are making sense, the hatred will overrule your perception and judgement and in the end it doesn’t get you anywhere. If you’re preaching through music, make a difference. Set a good example to the younger generation Musician, artists and those who have a voice ( which God blessed you with) must use their God-given talent for creating an atmosphere of love, peace and joy. Not everyone is blessed with voices so use your talents wisely. “Do unto others…” I’m sure you are familiar with the verse ai?
So, Preach Love, because God is love.
Actually, come to think of it, your next song should be about UNITY. Zambia needs it. Send that message out.
I don’t know him, even any of his songs
Crazy crazy; Mark II sings a song, with a trophy in his hand; crazy crazy, tells, somebody to sing a song too
crazy crazy all sing
No fighting boys, just sing a song
This world doesn’t need embeciles anymore. We need progressive people. All those who wish others to first will surely die first than their enemies.
Leave him! The guy is too thick in the head. What can you expect from anyone who names his stage name after a car during that era – the Toyota Mark 2.