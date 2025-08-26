FLASHBACK: I DONT REGRET WISHING HH DE@TH, SAYS MARK 2

1 may 2017

I DONT REGRET WISHING HH DEATH, SAYS MARK 2



Kaira Mulaza says wishing HH death in prison and calling him a foolish chicken is his creative art.





Responding to the massive condemnation he has received for his sick song, Mulaza said his inbox is flooded with condemnation but he does not regret.





Mulaza says there is nothing people who don’t like his likening HH to a chicken and wishing him death can do because Zambia is a democratic nation.





But Mulaza forgets that HH also has the right to enjoy the same democratic rights he is talking about without his freedom of movement being curtailed just because he doesn’t agree with Edgar Lungu.





Below is is response:

*****************

TILIZON IS MY CREATIVITY AND

WHAT’S YOURS~~~MK MARK 2

¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤¤

Usually i would ignore small talks

especially on petty subjects. I feel i

should respond to this because it

borders on my freedom to express

myself. This is the freedom that

validates my living, as an artist and as

a human being.

I can not give it up for

anything. I would do everything to

defend my freedom to speak my mind

no matter the cost.My inbox is flooded

with mixed setiments regarding my

recent song TILIZON.

Firstly, my music

is my opinion, if you don’t like it switch

to something else. I do not go about

shutting up people with different

opinions from mine.Whether Tilizon is

a political song or not, i have no

apologies and if for a minute you

thought I will be slowed down by this,

think again.



Just a reminder even the artists that

supported and endorsed President

Lungu have the freedom of expression

in the same measure as those that

didn’t support him. We are all equal in

the eyes of the law.The Same People

Crying For Freedom Of Speech Don’t

Want Me To Speak Freely.This Is No

Time To Campaign.. It Is Time For

Music To Address Present Issues

Without Fear Or Favor.



“Tilizon” Is My Creative Opinion On

The Present..Whats Yours?I Will

Always Speak My Mind And There Is

Nothing You Can Do About It, You Know

Why? Because We Live In A Free

Democratic Country.



My Greatest Motivation Is Criticism

And Hate.. So Please Continue So I Can

More Music To Spark Debate About

Issues That Our Country Is Facing.

Oh! And Ndimupondo Nangu Banchinge

Ni Lolo Lolo I Will Forgive Them Kaili I

Have God’s Favor In This Tilizon

Present Day.

Source: ZWD