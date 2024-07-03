FLIGHT PARIS 2024: Mwape Names Olympics Squad…Injury rules out Chitete, Evarine

Zambia Women National Team coach Bruce Mwape has named his 22-member squad for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

During a pre-tournament press conference, Mwape said that the squad will leave for Europe over the weekend for an international camp.

Elite Ladies shot stopper Esther Munsaka and Evarine Katongo have been ruled out due to injury.

Skipper Barbra Banda will lead the squad with her United States based counterpart Rachael Kundananji, Grace Chanda, Kabange Mupopo, Martha Tembo and Lushomo Mweemba among the notables.

“All the players were just okay until goalkeeper Chitete Munsaka sustained an injury in training. The report I got from the doctor was very discouraging and they indicated that she will not be able to travel with the team. We have therefore recalled Eunice Sakala,” said Mwape.

“We had about 35 players and we had a lot of competition, and we now have the final list of 22 players. We all know that any tournament has its own rules and regulations and that is what we followed.”

He added: “We are going into our last phase, we intend to play two high profile friendly games against sides that have been to the world cup or the Olympics.

Mwape said, “We picked players on merit and those that we have left out is due to form.”

The squad is expected to head to Europe this weekend for an international camp where they will play some high profile friendly matches preceding the tournament.

Zambia’s tournament base will be Nice where they will play USA on July 25 at the Stade de Nice before playing Australia at the same venue three days later.

The final Group B match will be against Germany in St Etienne.

FINAL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Catherine Musonda (Hapoel Raanana Women FC-Israel), Ngambo Musole Petronella (Green Buffaloes), Eunice Sakala (INDENI Roses)

(DEFENDERS)

Martha Tembo, Lushomo Mweemba (both BIIK Kazygurt Shymkent-Kazakhstan), Esther Siamfuko,Diana Banda, (Both Green Buffaloes), Pauline Zulu (Elite Ladies),Vast Phiri (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Esther Muchinga (ZANACO Ladies)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Grace Chanda (Orlando Pride-USA), Misozi Zulu, Hellen Chanda (both Hakkarigucu Spur-Turkey), Rhoda Chileshe (INDENI Roses), Avell Chitundu (ZESCO Ndola Girls), Mary Wilombe (Red Arrows), Prisca Chilufya (Club Juarez Femenil-Mexico),

(STRIKERS)

Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride-USA), Rachael Kundananji (Bay FC-USA), Kabange Mupopo,(Green Buffaloes), Rachael Nachula (Hapoel Jerusalem-Israel), Ochumba Oseke Lubanji (Red Arrows).

FAZ