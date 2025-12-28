Florida man spent Christmas in police custody after allegedly stripping n@ked and breaking into two luxury homes

A Florida man spent Christmas in police custody after allegedly stripping naked and breaking into two luxury homes in an oceanfront community to drink alcohol and party, authorities said.

The suspect, identified as Vladimir Demidovich, was arrested on Christmas night and charged with two felony counts of burglary. He was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail.

According to an arrest affidavit, police received a call on Thursday evening reporting a naked man inside a high-end residence in Golden Beach, an exclusive community about 20 miles northeast of Miami.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found Demidovich unclothed and hiding in the garage of the mansion. He reportedly told police that his clothes were located in another nearby home. When officers went to the second property, they found his clothing on the second floor and discovered signs of disorder, along with evidence that alcohol had been consumed.

Investigators concluded that Demidovich had unlawfully entered both homes to drink alcohol and potentially steal property. Authorities said it was unclear whether any items were taken from the residences.

Demidovich was later photographed for a booking mugshot before being placed in custody, where he remains as the case proceeds.