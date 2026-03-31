Florida Moves to Rename Palm Beach Airport as “Trump International Airport”

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Florida Moves to Rename Palm Beach Airport as “Trump International Airport”



Florida is preparing to rename Palm Beach International Airport after Donald Trump, following the signing of a state-approved bill by Ron DeSantis.



The change still requires approval from the Federal Aviation Administration before becoming official, including updates to aviation maps and navigation systems.



The move is part of a broader push within Florida to incorporate Trump’s name into public infrastructure fueling both political support and growing controversy nationwide.

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