Floyd Mayweather Says He Wasn’t Manhandled By Mob In London; This Is What Happened

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. has denied being manhandled when he was confronted by protesters in the Hatton Garden area in London.

The boxer and members of his entourage reportedly traveled to England to go shopping and were accosted by a mob that hurled some unfriendly words at him.

Footage of the incident, which appeared online, captured Mayweather in a green coat engaging with a large crowd of people on a street outside a jewelry store.

His security was seen preventing him from getting into his vehicle and instructed him to drive away from the scene. Reacting to the incident afterward, Mayweather said he was not jostled in any way.

“Let me set the record straight… there’s no truth to the rumors going around… I wasn’t punched or touched in any way. What you’re seeing is just my security doing their job to keep things under control,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I was in the U.K. for a quick 48-hour stop to do some shopping, and unfortunately, people let jealousy and negativity fuel false stories. It’s perfectly fine, and there’s nothing more to it,” he added.

In June, American rapper and singer Lil Uzi Vert and Floyd Mayweather were sued by a man who claimed he was assaulted by the duo and members of the boxing legend’s entourage.

The lawsuit, filed by Abdullah Ali, alleged that the incident occurred on June 27 last year in New York while Ali was trying to catch a glimpse of Mayweather’s trailer.

Ali’s attorneys stated that their client was recording the former world champion’s trailer unloading a Rolls-Royce when he was spotted by Lil Uzi Vert and members of Mayweather’s entourage.

According to Ali, he was then attacked by at least 10 men, who punched and kicked him for about a minute as he lay on the ground.

Lil Uzi Vert’s legal team denied the claims, indicating that the rapper does not know Floyd Mayweather and had no affiliation with Mayweather’s Money Team.