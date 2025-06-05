Floyd Shivambu embraces new role in MK Party after constitutional misstep



Floyd Shivambu, former secretary-general of the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party, has expressed enthusiasm for his redeployment to the National Assembly following a violation of the party’s constitution.





The disciplinary action stemmed from an unauthorized trip to visit fugitive pastor Shepherd Bushiri in Malawi over the Easter weekend, which contravened Section 3(j) of the MK Party’s principles.





Shivambu expressed regret for the oversight but welcomed his new role with optimism. “I am grateful to President Jacob Zuma for his continued trust and am excited to serve in Parliament, where I can leverage my experience to strengthen the MK Party’s caucus,” he said.





Shivambu’s redeployment marks a shift from his previous leadership position, but he views it as an opportunity to contribute to the party’s parliamentary objectives.





The MK Party emphasized that the decision reflects its commitment to upholding its constitutional values. Shivambu’s eagerness to embrace his new role signals his determination to remain a pivotal figure in the party’s mission to advance its political agenda.