Floyd Shivambu removed as MK Party Secretary-General after controversial Malawi trip





The Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has removed Floyd Shivambu as its secretary-general following an unauthorized trip to Malawi, where he met with controversial pastor Shepherd Bushiri during the Easter weekend in April 2025.





The party announced the decision today, Tuesday, citing that Shivambu’s actions violated the MK Party’s constitution and were not sanctioned by party leader Jacob Zuma or the organization.





Shivambu, who defected from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to join the MK Party in August 2024, faced significant backlash after the visit came to light.





An internal investigation concluded that the trip undermined party protocols, prompting his immediate removal from the secretary-general position.





The MK Party announced that Shivambu has been redeployed to serve as a Member of Parliament in the National Assembly.





The decision has sparked debate within political circles, with some questioning the MK Party’s internal dynamics and others speculating on the implications for Shivambu’s political career.