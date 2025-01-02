FODEP TO MONITOR FORTH COMING BY ELECTIONS PAMBASHE AND PETAUKE CENTRAL.



THE Foundation for Democratic Process (FODEP) has announced its plans to monitor the upcoming by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke Central.

According to Mumbuna, FODEP remains committed to ensuring that the elections are free and fair.





He emphasised the importance of respecting everyone, regardless of their party affiliation, and learning from past experiences, such as the Kawambwa by-election, where imposing candidates on voters was a major issue ¹.



Mumbuna also stressed that all political parties must desist from vote-buying, a practice that undermines the integrity of the electoral process.





FODEP’s commitment to monitoring the by-elections is a welcome development, as it will help ensure that the elections are transparent, credible, and reflect the will of the people.





“It’s worth noting that the by-elections in Pambashe and Petauke Central are significant, as they will test the ruling party’s popularity and the opposition’s ability to mobilise support. With FODEP’s monitoring, the elections are likely to be closely watched, and any irregularities or malpractices will be brought to light,’’ he said.





And FODEP also has commended the government for its swift response to the drought that has affected various sectors of the economy, but also highlighted several critical governance concerns that warrant urgent attention.





FODEP President Mwenda Mumbuna noted that the drought has severely impacted the Agriculture and Energy sectors, leading to widespread economic and job losses, particularly in the informal sector.





Mr. Mumbuna applauded the government’s initiatives, such as the opening of the electricity sector to private investment in renewable energy and the efforts of the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) to distribute relief food and implement cash-for-work programs.





However, he emphasised the need for more accessibility and sustainability in these initiatives and urged the government to prioritise the proactive enforcement of regulations to prevent environmental degradation.





‘’FODEP also expressed concern over restrictions on the freedom of assembly for opposition parties, the delayed enactment of the Public Gathering Bill, and the need for tangible results in the fight against corruption,’’ said Mumbuna.





Mr. Mumbuna further urged the government to address concerns raised by civil society organizations regarding the 2024 NGO Bill and the 2024 Cybersecurity Bill, as these have significant implications for civil liberties and the operational environment for ngos in Zambia.



‘’As Zambia approaches the 2026 general elections, FODEP emphasized the importance of pursuing constitutional and electoral reforms through broad consultations, engagements, and consensus to address the many concerns by stakeholders,’’ he stated.