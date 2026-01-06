FODEP WARNS AGAINST PLANS TO DESTABILIZE CHAWAMA AND KASAMA BY-ELECTIONS

The Foundation for Democratic Process –FODEP- has expressed concern over allegations that some political parties are planning to disrupt peaceful campaigns in the upcoming Chawama parliamentary and Kasama mayoral by-elections.

According to the Electoral Commission of Zambia -ECZ-, there are plans by certain parties to deploy hostile cadres to disrupt campaigns in the two areas.

And in an interview with phoenix news, FODEP Executive Director Elijah Rubvuta is appealing to political parties to respect the country’s democracy and peace.

Mr. Rubvuta has stressed that political party leaders must ensure their members preach peace and focus on issue-based campaigns in both Chawama and Kasama, stating that elections are a critical pillar of democracy and should not be disrupted by any individual or group.

He has also urged the ECZ and the Zambia Police to ensure all stakeholders strictly observe the electoral code of conduct.

PN