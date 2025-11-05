Followers grill Kalaba for opposing Hichilema’s Tanzania trip

FORMER Foreign Affairs minister and Citizens First president Harry Kalaba has been roasted by his followers for condemning President Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to Tanzania to attend that country’s inauguration ceremony.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu was declared winner of last week’s election on Saturday with 97.66 percent of the vote amid public protests and reports of violence.

Most opposition leaders, including Kalaba opposed President Hichilema’s attendance because of the controversial manner in which the elections were held.

The former Foreign Affairs minister wrote on his Facebook page yesterday: “SADC declares the Tanzania elections a sham! Ba President why embarrass us like this?”

The comment section which attracted over 3,600 comments came under fire, shaming Kalaba’s thinking.

Thousands of the comments highlighted the strategic importance of maintaining good relations with Tanzania for trade and regional security

“This so called aspiring president is not a businessman. Tanzania has Dar port and all the items including his car came through there but busy criticizing wrongly.,” wrote a follower, Winter Simumba.

“I think he did the right thing Sir. Zambia can not become enemies with Tanzania because of one person. She is now president of that country and HH has no choice but to embrace her for the best interest of the citizens he is presiding over,” wrote another follower.

“The relationship is between Zambia and TZ and not presidents. Whom ever rules Tanzania needs to be embraced at all costs even if it was the opposition that won,” said Chiny Akila.

Others advised the aspiring presidential candidate to understand times and seasons and refrain from criticising “anything” for political mileage.

“Sir, don’t just criticise everything, understand the times and seasons. The President did a good job. Did you hear the timely message he delivered in Tanzania? It was a message of love and peace, one that left Tanzanians, both young and old, quiet and reflective. Tanzania needed that message, and the President was discerning enough to deliver it,” said Cascious Mumba.

“It’s not like she’s gonna rule Zambia too. he was invited and he went kwasila. And this guy was our foreign affairs minister, wow,” Lucas Phiri commented.

“So imwe ba Harry Kalaba if by chance you won next year , Tazania will be your enemy tee?? – Hon H Malambo.

Bwana before posting things, sit down and analyze. Tekulandafye umungulu yama,” wrote Andrew Phiri.

Other commenters questioned the opposition leader if he wanted to go and attend the ceremony on behalf of the President.

“So Kalaba wanted to go instead of HH? Sikufunta uku manje?”

“The speech from own President HH was so adorable. He’s message was to bring peace in this region. His a great figure. Let’s not politicize everything,” stated Given Masumba.

“You were once a Foreign minister and you know how important Tanzania is to us. Even if it’s politics sometimes don’t make yourself look dull especially a person of your caliber and who understands how bilateral relationships work,” explained another follower, Lawrence.

“Who is “us” ine I am not embarrassed.”

“I thought you were once a foreigner affairs minister and you clearly understand how these things work.”

A follower, named Solomon stated that the President attended the ceremony because of the welfare of the people of Zambia.

“Political wise it’s not okay but economic wise it’s okay. if you have the interest of the people at hand even you would have attended remember that you are voted for the purpose of the countries interest.”

“President H H attended the inauguration because that was the best to do for Zambia. We depend much on Tanzania in terms of trade,security etc. Don’t condemn unnecessarily,” said Rodrick Mwansa.

Kalemba