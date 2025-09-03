FOOD STILL OUT OF REACH AS BNNB HITS 11,432



THE cost of living in Lusaka remains high despite a marginal drop in the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket for August 2025. The basket for a family of five stood at K11, 432.17, down by K170. 28 from July.





The decline was mainly due to lower non-food costs, including a reduction in charcoal prices, while food costs saw mixed movements. Vegetables, chicken, and fresh milk recorded price increases, while kapenta, beef, and fruits dropped.





JCTR has noted that the BNNB remains more than double the average household income of K5,342, leaving many families unable to afford basic essentials. Although Zambia produces enough staple foods such as maize and cassava, the Ministry of Agriculture’s recent report shows persistent nutrition gaps, particularly in protein and micronutrients.





Nearly 30% of Zambians remain undernourished, with nutritious foods like animal products still too expensive for most households.





The Centre has called for support to small-scale farmers to diversify production, stronger social protection programmes, and investment in storage and value chains to cut food losses.



