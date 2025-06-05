For now our Baseload should be hydro and coal, solar should be complimentary





Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;



Zambia possesses significant coal reserves, estimated to be between 10 and 30 megatons (Mt). The majority of these reserves are located in the Southern Province, specifically within the Mid-Zambezi Valley.





These reserves can drive many thermal plants for two hundred years!



Maamba Collieries Limited (MCL) is already operating the Maamba coal mine, which is the largest producer in Zambia, with estimated reserves of 166 million tonnes at the Izuma and Kanzinze Basins.





Other coalfields within the Zambezi Valley include Mulungwa, Siankondobo, Chisanga, and Siambabala.



To diversify our generation capacity, our focus should be the investment in coal fired plants.





The Energy Agency (IEA) estimate the cost of building a modern coal-fired power plant can range from $1.8 million to $4.5 million per megawatt of installed capacity.





We aldo have uranium but the cost of setting up a nuclear power plant maybe prohibitive.

This is the way to go.





We can quickly become an energy hub for the region. While solar plants are good for climate change narrative, let’s be practical, our solution is hydro, in the Northern circuit and thermal plants to form the baseload.