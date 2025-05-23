Ford Recalls 2024 Rangers in Southern Africa Over Fault That Could Cause Accidents

Ford Recalls 2024 Rangers Over Fault That Could Cause Accidents

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa has issued a recall of some 2024 Ford Ranger models due to a serious defect that could increase the chances of a crash or injury.

The recall comes after several other car brands were also flagged by their manufacturers for safety concerns. The National Consumer Commission (NCC) confirmed that all the vehicles under recall, across multiple brands, pose a potential safety risk.

Ford Ranger Recalls 2024 Rangers

Ford revealed that a manufacturing error may have led to the wrong part being installed on some 2024 Ford Rangers. Specifically, a front lower control arm, which helps stabilise the vehicle, may have been incorrectly fitted on the left-hand side of the car.

The NCC explained why that matters:

“The separation of the joint may result in loss of control of the affected wheel, with the corresponding effect on the vehicle handling increasing, which may increase the risk of a crash or injury.”

Affected Areas: Not Just South Africa

The NCC also confirmed that the affected vehicles were not only sold in South Africa, but were also exported to Namibia, Botswana, and Eswatini (Swaziland).

Ford has responded to the issue, saying the problem only affects about 25 vehicles in Southern Africa. The company has urged owners to contact authorised dealerships as soon as possible to have the defect repaired at no cost.

Ford owners in the affected countries are encouraged to take this recall seriously. Although the number of vehicles affected is small, the risk of mechanical failure while driving is significant.

Owners can contact their local Ford dealerships to check if their vehicle is affected and to schedule a free inspection and repair.

Similar Recall in Australia Affects Thousands

This isn’t the first Ranger recall this year. In early May 2025, Ford Australia also issued a major recall affecting 13,490 Ford Ranger and Everest models built between 2022 and 2025.

According to 4×4 Australia, the issue in those vehicles was a defective engine camshaft sprocket, which could break unexpectedly.