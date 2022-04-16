By Shalala Oliver Sepiso

Foreigners have invaded Nangoma in Mumbwa and are dominating illegal gold mining. Our people don’t have metal detectors and so are overcharged for hiring these.

Then after digging the gold, they are given low rates the gold nuggets and dust. There is first a loss in terms of low price and then the lost of taxes since foreigners are buying the Gold and sneaking it out.

We also have a serious social problem brewing. Our women are being made impromptu informal and non-formal wives by the foreigners, who use them for accommodation and evading law enforcement agencies. A number of these women are expecting children and will soon have untraceable fathers to their kids.

The mining saw more than 4,000 people crammed on the site with no sanitation services and no health facilities.

Meanwhile beer drinking and substance abuse are on the rise as makeshift taverns with ear-bursting speakers spring up on the bushes of Matala.

Fights, thefts, pollution and even prostitution have become rife.

It’s good that the mine has been closed by Mines Minister Hon Paul Kabuswe who went there with area MP Hon Collins Nzovu, Central Province minister Hon Credo Nanjuwa and Senior Chief Shakumbila.

With the issuance of mining licences by Cadastre department suspended, the plan is to clean up such mines and their situation. It reminds me how we lost alot of revenue due to politically-connected individuals mining at this Nangoma mine without proper papers and without much benefit to the people living around this mine. With those who were mine went with the last government, there is space for the new government to ensure that whoever mines there now will ensure we people of Shakumbila Chiefdom are given a chance to mine and we are empowered with equipment to do the mining. Otherwise we shall have a situation where the Tanzanians continue to enjoy gold mining.

All in all the mine in Nangoma has alot of gold and government should take interest and have a stake for the benefit of Zambians. These mines, especially gold mines, need to be in Zambia hands.