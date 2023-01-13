FORGET PF WILL NEVER COME BACK – IMENDA

By New Dawn Reporter

ZAMBIANS know that the PF will not bounce back in power again and therefore, nobody would want to waste time talking about them, especially after the destruction they caused to the country, UPND deputy secretary general Gertrude Imenda has said.

Imenda said the PF had destroyed this country and that Zambians should be thankful to President Hakainde Hichilema who is now correcting and repairing what the former regime destroyed.

Commenting on the public outcry over increased loadshedding by Zesco, failure to distribute fertilizers to farmers, high prices of mealie meal and high cost of petrol and diesel, Imenda said President Hichilema is on the right track to correct what the PF had damaged.

She explained that those complaining were PF as they were used to free things and stealing from public office.

Imenda said President Hichilema has done a lot in one year and some few months he has been in government, comparing to what the PF did in 10 years.

She said if the PF thinks they would come back to rule this country, they should forget as their time is gone.

“Firstly, the PF will never come back, no matter what happens, Zambians voted them out and they will not vote them back. They should forget about coming back, that is history. And Zambians should be thankful to President Hichilema who has given them freedom, people are now free to insult the President in the manner they want. Zambians should be thankful to President Hichilema as he is on the right track to correct the mess the PF left,” she said.

Imenda said Zambians should now work hard and achieve what they did not achieve in the last ten years of the PF rather than waiting for free things.

“The PF wanted Zambians to depend on handouts, but things have changed now, we want a citizenry that focuses on development and not handouts. Fuel in much cheaper now compared if Zambians could have voted back the PF, fuel would have been very expensive by now,” she said.