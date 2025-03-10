On a sad note former Army Commander General Isaac Chisuzi has died at Maina Soko Military Hospital.

He was in 2022 honoured in Bangladeshi and placed in the Hall of Fame.

GENERAL CHISUZI HONOURED IN BANGLADESH

Former Army Commander General Isaac Chisuzi has been inducted in the Mirpur Hall of Fame at a colourful ceremony held on Thursday, 25 August 2022 at Bangladesh Defence Services Command and Staff College in Dhaka.

The Mirpur Hall of Fame is a special recognition bestowed on graduates of the College who have attained, by merit, the position of Commander of their Country’s Army or Defence Forces. General Chisuzi is a former student and graduate of the college course 14 of 1989-1990.

Speaking during the Induction ceremony, Commandant of the Bangladesh Defence Services Command and Staff College, Major General Ibne Fazal Shayekhuzzaman thanked General Chisuzi for accepting the invitation to be honoured long after he had already retired from the Army.

Maj Gen Shayekhuzzaman said that the former Zambia Army Commander was the fourth foreign former student to be inducted in Mirpur Hall of Fame after two Commanders for the Sri Lanka Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force Commander.

And Gen Chisuzi thanked the Government of Bangladesh, College’s Commandant and faculty members for recognizing him, an honour he said he will live to cherish.

General Chisuzi’s induction ceremony was attended by his former course mates at the College, Commandant of the Zambia Defence Services Command and Staff College Brig Gen Humphrey Nyone, Zambia’ Defence Attaché to India Brig Gen Victor Kamwaza, Bangladesh Defence Services Command and Staff College faculty members and students among others.

General Chisuzi joined the Zambia Army in 1972. He was trained as an Officer Cadet at the School of Military Training (SMT), now Zambia Military Academy in Kabwe, and was commissioned as an Officer in the Zambia Army on 28 July 1972.

Gen Chisuzi, who is also a graduate from the prestigious United States Army War College (USAWC), served as Zambia Army Commander from 24 January 2002 to 07 April, 2010.