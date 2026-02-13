Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey, currently playing for Villarreal in the Spanish La Liga, is facing some charges in court, suggesting he has sexually assaulted someone.

Reports indicate that this unfortunate incident happened during his spell in the English Premier League while playing for Arsenal.

He has denied these allegations at the Westminster Magistrate Court on August 5, 2025, and was granted conditional bail.

The player was asked if he understood the charges against him, and he replied yes, but not guilty.

The conditions were that the footballer is not supposed to contact any of the 3 women involved in this case, and notify the Police about any change of residence address and all international travels.

After the the sitting, Partey’s case was transferred to Old Bailey Crown Court on September 2, 20225.

On February 12, 2026, Telegraph Football, one of the UK’s leading football media outlets, disclosed that the midfielder is facing two new rape cases.

Thomas Partey, the former Arsenal midfielder, has been charged with two new counts of rape. pic.twitter.com/GycZ2bcZGz — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) February 12, 2026

Partey appears before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court on March 13 while he awaits another trial in November 2026.