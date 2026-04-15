FORMER BODYGUARD OF Julius Malema TURNS AGAINST THE STATE IN SHOCK R20 MILLION LAWSUIT — EXPLOSIVE CLAIMS LINKED TO CONTROVERSIAL 2018 FIREARM CASE RESURFACE, RAISING SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT JUSTICE, POLITICS AND WHAT REALLY HAPPENED BEHIND CLOSED DOORS!





South Africa is once again being pulled back into one of the most controversial political legal battles involving Julius Malema.





Adriaan Snyman, who once served as Malema’s personal bodyguard, has now taken a dramatic step — suing the state for a staggering R20 million in damages. His claim is linked to charges that were previously brought against him during the highly publicised 2018 firearm-related case.





At the time, Snyman stood side-by-side with Malema as a co-accused, in a case that dominated headlines and sparked heated national debate. The allegations centered around the handling and discharge of a firearm, drawing attention from both political supporters and critics across the country.





Now, years later, Snyman claims the way the case was handled caused him serious harm — and he wants the state held accountable.



⚖️ This development raises critical questions:



Was the legal process fair?



Did the case damage lives beyond repair?



Or is this an attempt to reopen political wounds?





🔥 Supporters of Malema argue this is just another chapter in ongoing efforts to keep his name in controversy. 🔥 Critics say the lawsuit could expose deeper truths about how the justice system handled the case.





🇿🇦 With millions at stake and reputations on the line, this lawsuit could reignite national debate and put the spotlight back on one of South Africa’s most divisive political figures.



👇 YOUR TURN: Do you believe this is about justice — or politics?