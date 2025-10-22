FORMER BOXER MIKE TYSON IN KINSHASA FOR 50th ANNIVERSARY OF ‘RUMBLE IN THE JUNGLE’





AMERICAN former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson arrived in Congo DR to mark the 50th anniversary of the ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ in Kinshasa, the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on October 19, 2025.





Tyson met with young boxers as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the 1974 “Rumble in the Jungle” match between Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.





After watching athletes training on the streets of the capital, Tyson addressed the young boxers at the historic Ali-Foreman Stadium.



Reuters