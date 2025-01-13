A former child star has d!ed in the devastating wildfires that have swept through Los Angeles.

The mother of Rory Callum Sykes, 32, released a heart-wrenching statement revealing her son’s de@th in a fire at his home.

It is believed Rory was trapped inside a self-contained cottage near Malibu when the fire broke out.

In an emotional interview with 10 News, his mother Shelley said: “I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off. When the fire department brought me back, his cottage was burnt to the ground. He will be incredibly missed.”

Reports suggest that Shelley had to drive a quarter of a mile in a desperate attempt to get help after she was unable to reach 911.

Tragically, firefighters later informed her that her son had d!ed from carbon monoxide poisoning, reports The Mirror.

Rory was known for hosting the British RTV show Kiddy Kapers back in 1998. Born blind and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Rory’s mother had previously spoken about how he had “overcome so much” in his life, including “therapies to regain his sight and to be able to learn how to walk”

Shelley Sykes, in a moving tribute to her son after his tragic death, wrote on Twitter/X, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the de@th of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine and his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum Sykes.”

She ended her heartfelt message with, “He will be incredibly missed by @shelleysykes, mama his pet peacocks Edgee and Mickie and all his online fans around the world!”

In response to Shelley’s post, fans and followers expressed their condolences.