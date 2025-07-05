Former Deputy President David Mabuza’s Cause of Death Revealed

The family of former Deputy President David Dabede Mabuza has released a statement shedding light on the circumstances surrounding his sudden death.

He passed away on Thursday, 3 July 2025, at the hospital.

Sudden Breathing Difficulties and Emergency Hospital Visit

According to the statement, Mabuza began experiencing significant respiratory distress on Thursday, July 3, 2025. He immediately sought urgent medical help at a hospital in Gauteng.

Tragically, he passed away in the emergency room while doctors worked to stabilise him.

“It is with sadness and a great sense of loss that the Mabuza family announces and confirms the passing of David Dabede Mabuza.

He passed away on 3 July 2025. On this day, he experienced breathing difficulties and immediately went for a medical consultation at the hospital in Gauteng.

He suddenly passed away while still in emergency room with doctors who were assisting to stabilise him.”

Family Pays Tribute to a Humble Servant

The Mabuza family described him as a devoted husband, father, and leader.

“As a husband, father, brother, and pillar of strength in the Mabuza family, he will be dearly missed for his love, care, and dedication to the well-being of his family and all those close to him,” the statement read.

They also called him a “humble servant of the people” who spent decades working to improve the lives of South Africans.

A Life of Public Service

Reflecting on his career, the family said Mabuza viewed his political work as a way to drive lasting change:

“For him, his participation in the struggle for freedom and democracy was a critical platform to transform the lives of ordinary people for the better.”

Nationwide Outpouring of Condolences

The family expressed gratitude for the many messages of sympathy:

“As a family, we are humbled by the outpouring of messages expressing condolences, love and support from individuals across the country and beyond our borders.”

Memorial and funeral arrangements are expected to be shared soon.