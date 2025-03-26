FORMER DG OF INTELLIGENCE OF GHANA STOLE $2.5M PURPORTING THAT HE WAS BUYING A SOFTWARE TO INTERCEPT CALLS AND MESSAGES





ISRAELI CYBERSECURITY SOFTWARE LANDS FORMER GHANAIAN SECURITY DG IN SOUP



Former Ghanaian Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), an agency of the National Security Council of Ghana, Kwabena Adu-Boahene is currently facing allegations of embezzlement involving US$2.5 million or GH¢39 million out of a total US$7 million deal from an Israeli company named RLC Holdings Limited leading to his arrest and detention.





The damning disclosure was made today Monday, March 24, 2025, by Ghanaian Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine at a press conference.



According to the Attorney General, he allegedly diverted public funds meant for a cybersecurity defence system.





He gave the details as follows: “GH¢39,462,480 went into Adu-Boahene and his wife’s pockets from one transaction. We are still tracking suspect Adu- Boahene, his wife, and their assets. In the coming days, we will file the necessary charges against them.”.





“In his capacity as Director General of the National Signals Bureau, Mr. Adu-Boahene on January 30, 2020, signed a contract on behalf of the Government of Ghana and the National Security on one hand and on the other hand, an Israeli company named RLC Holdings Limited. The contract was for the purchase of a cyber defence system software at a price of $7 million,” the Attorney General said.





Providing further details, Dr. Ayine disclosed that just days after signing the agreement, Adu Boahene initiated a suspicious transaction.



“On February 6, 2020, he then transferred an initial amount of GH¢27,100,000 from the National Signals Bureau account at Fidelity Bank to a private BNC account at UMB. Official documentation on the transfer reveals that the amount was for the payment of cyber defence system software. He transferred the money to his private company,” he told the media.





According to Dr Ayine, investigations further uncovered that the former NSB boss allegedly funnelled the funds not only into his personal account but also into accounts belonging to his wife.





Photo 📸 Former Ghanaian Director General of the National Signals Bureau (NSB), Kwabena Adu-Boahene.