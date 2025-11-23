FORMER FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER HARRY KALABA REVEALS DETAILED REASONS FOR HIS RESIGNATION





FORMER Minister of Foreign Affairs and current Citizens First party president Harry Kalaba has disclosed, in greater detail, the circumstances that led to his resignation during the previous Patriotic Front administration.





Mr Kalaba said he stepped down because of what he describes as abuse of power by senior government officials, particularly ministers who, according to him, had shifted away from late President Michael Sata’s pro-poor leadership principles.





Speaking during on the Kenny T 1 on 1 podcast, Mr Kalaba said that after President Sata’s death, government priorities changed under his successor, the late former President Edgar Lungu.





He alleged that some ministers had become directly involved in government contracts and tenders, including those at institutions such as ZESCO and the Road Development Agency (RDA).





He said he viewed this as a serious abuse of public office and raised the issue with President Lungu both in writing and in person.



According to Mr Kalaba, the matter escalated during a United Nations General Assembly trip to New York.





He said President Lungu called the ministers involved to a breakfast meeting where Mr Kalaba openly repeated his concerns in their presence.





Mr Kalaba added that he later renewed his intention to resign during another international trip to Ghana for the country’s 60th Independence Anniversary celebrations.





Mr Kalaba officially resigned in January 2018, citing rising corruption and the loss of pro-poor focus within government.



Power TV