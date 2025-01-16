FORMER KABWE SOCIALIST PARTY LEADERS CALL OUT LEADERSHIP OVER ALLEGED EXPLOITATION, LACK OF SUPPORT



Dr. Gabriel B. Nsofwa in Kabwe, alongside other provincial leaders who recently resigned from the Socialist Party (SP), has issued a statement condemning remarks made by Dr. Cosmas Musumali, the party’s general secretary, regarding the resignations. Dr. Musumali had suggested that the departures were tied to demands for subsistence and transport allowances, a claim the former leaders have dismissed as “misleading and unjust.”





In his statement, Dr. Nsofwa emphasized that the resignations stemmed not from financial demands but from broader concerns about the party’s lack of investment in its own mobilization efforts and its reliance on poor communities to fund and organize activities.



“We find this accusation troubling, as it distracts from the core issues that led to these resignations. The truth is that party members are resigning because they don’t want to be used and dumped,” Dr. Nsofwa said.





He criticized the party’s leadership for failing to support its grassroots structures and relying on the financial contributions of impoverished communities. He argued that such practices contradict the party’s proclaimed mission to serve the poor, calling it a form of exploitation.





“The Socialist Party needs to invest its own resources into its operations and mobilization instead of relying on the very same poor communities it claims to support. Asking these communities to continually fund party activities is a betrayal of the party’s mandate,” Dr. Nsofwa stated.





He further called out the leadership for failing to fulfill promises made to members during recruitment, particularly in rural areas such as Muwowo, Chimanimani, Kawama, and Makululu. He highlighted instances where members were required to walk long distances for party mobilization without any support, such as bicycles, while top leaders allegedly enriched themselves.





“Why must the party wait until elections are won before demonstrating care for the poor? How can a revolution occur when those driving it fail to invest the necessary resources into the cause?” he asked.



Dr. Nsofwa urged the party leadership to address the growing dissatisfaction among members, particularly the lack of support for mobilization, which he described as unsustainable. He warned that failure to address these issues would result in more members and structures shifting allegiance to parties that genuinely care for the people.





The statement also highlighted what Dr. Nsofwa referred to as a widening inequality within the party, accusing top leadership of hypocrisy and neglecting the grassroots.





“We strongly believe that the party needs to demonstrate genuine care and commitment to its supporters. This can only be achieved by ensuring that the leadership puts its resources where its mouth is,” he said.



Dr. Nsofwa concluded by calling on Dr. Musumali to address these concerns directly and reflect on the true essence of the socialist movement. He emphasized that without genuine action, the Socialist Party risks alienating its supporters and losing the loyalty of those who have remained committed despite immense challenges.



SPICE FM